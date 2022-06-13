Clare Huddleston announced as anchor of WBRC’s 11 a.m. newscast to debut later this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Clare Huddleston has been named anchor of WBRC’s new 11 a.m. hour-long newscast that will debut September 2022.

Clare will anchor the 11 a.m. hour of WBRC’s mid-day newscast and serve as executive producer of WBRC’s livestream platforms, producing unique content for the station’s streaming channels. Additionally, Clare will also be anchoring and producing a livestream-only show that will air weekdays.

“Clare is committed to showcasing our community and helping our viewers get the best information each day,” said Shannon Isbell, News Director of WBRC FOX6 News. “It’s exciting to see a talented journalist take on an even bigger role on our team and I know viewers will enjoy seeing more of a familiar face.”

WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston, added, “Clare contributes greatly to our newscasts as a key member of our team, and now additionally, will help lead our streaming content to the next level!”

Clare has been with WBRC since 2011 and currently serving as a multi-media journalist/reporter for Good Day Alabama. She will transition to her new role on September 12.

