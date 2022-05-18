Man found shot to death in Lamar Co. home

LAMAR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Lamar Co, Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found shot to death earlier this week.

Monday morning, deputies responded to a home on Steely Rd. They arrived to find 40-year-old Andrew Patrick Cunningham dead from gunshot wounds.

“The investigators are working really hard to piece together what happened to Mr. Cunningham. If anyone has any information about Mr. Cunningham’s death, please contact my office or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

