Bus lane striping to limit parking in Birmingham

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the City of Birmingham, a project for the new Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit System will happen through the month of May, limiting parking availability.

Lane striping will begin on Monday, May 2 in the UAB Medical District. Along 5th Avenue South and 18th Street North and South, on-street parking will be prohibited as the designated bus lanes are prepared.


Previous coverage by WBRC of the new transit system explains the city’s hopes for the project to be completed in time for the World Games. The transit system will run east to west, from Woodlawn to Five Points West.

The lane striping plan includes the addition of new crosswalk lines, turn arrows and more, according to the city. The lane striping project is expected to last to the end of May.

