The next step mapped out for storm damaged Branch Heights in Eutaw

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala.(WBRC) - The storm is long gone, but the helping hand continues in a very big way in the Branch Heights community of Eutaw.

It was on April 13, 2022, when powerful winds severely damaged homes and in some cases destroyed them. Eutaw bills itself as the ‘Gateway to the Black Belt’.

On April 22, the floodgates of goodness opened, another round of lunches for storm survivors, all staying at a local motel, hundreds of meals delivered in the last seven days.

“I want to thank our partners,” said Red Cross volunteer Eddie Henderson.

“Approximately 30 to 40 homes affected here in this general area. We are still discovering and people calling in of other damage in other parts of the county also,” said Henderson.

The Red Cross is wrapping its up time in Branch Heights, but that’s not to say the neighborhood will be forgotten. A long term recovery committee is being formed.

“Helping them get contractors, providing them with clothes any health issues they might have,” said Henderson.

And it’s one 14-year old Derrion Purse hopes will be a catalyst in helping Branch Heights reach greater ‘heights’ in the future, better and stronger.

“We get somebody to fix the houses,” said Purse.

The Greene County Housing Authority says calculating the cost of the damage is still on-going.

“We’re still in the process of assessing. We have FEMA, Red Cross, EMA and we’re doing the best we can,” said Housing Authority Director Anita Lewis.

The path to recovery is slow-going, but moving forward nevertheless, all are eager to put it behind and rebuild.

