Storm damaged homes, but not hope in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - It is still a mess in one part of Eutaw after a storm ripped through the Branch Heights neighborhood. We have a better picture now of just how many people were impacted. Some hard numbers today; 26 families were affected by the storm and that translates into 110 residents, all still staying at nearby hotels.

In this season of rebirth you won’t find Eula Lanier being sorrowful about losing her home last week.

“God got a plan,” said Lanier.

Lanier credited God for not only protecting her from harm but giving her a thread of hope and optimism that it’s going to be okay.

“I can’t do nothing about what’s coming. I’m not responsible for that,” she said while looking at what was her home of 15 years which was totaled in the storm.

Eutaw First Baptist Church Pastor Lynn Finch visited the sight for the first time this week, searching for a parishioner in the Branch Heights neighborhood who was affected by the storm.

“People are optimistic for the simple fact no lives were lost, you know, and that was a good thing. We lost property but people are grateful here,” said Finch.

In some ways the neighborhood looks much like it did the day after; piles of debris, broken trees and tarps on rooftops, a battered community but one Lanier believes will come back better and stronger than ever in time.

“So far everybody is doing well... take it one day at a time,” she said.

“It always could have been worse and what we do is that we embrace them,” said Finch.

And we should also point out there were no reported injuries which the locals say was a miracle in itself.

