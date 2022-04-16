Police: 3 robberies on University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Police Department confirmed three robberies early Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, on the University of Alabama campus.

Officers said around 12:30 a.m. the first victim received a ride from suspects in the Lakeside East area and was robbed of personal property when leaving the vehicle.

Incidents were also reported near Lakeside Dining and near the Ridgecrest area, according to UA Police.

Officers said there were no injuries, and there is no current threat to the campus community.

The vehicle was described as a light colored 4-door Honda Accord with no license tag and 3-4 suspects inside.

UA police said witnesses reported one suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with tie-dyed pattern. One suspect was wearing a ski mask and blue fatigue puffer jacket, and one suspect was reportedly wearing a ski mask.

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 752-7867(STOP). Crime prevention information is published in UAPD’s Safer Living Guide published at https://saferliving.ua.edu/.

Safety considerations for students and community members from UA Police:

Be careful and mindful of any valuables you may carry on your person.

Be mindful of your surroundings.

If confronted, give the perpetrator what they ask for. Your safety is more important.

