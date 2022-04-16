LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police: 3 robberies on University of Alabama campus

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Police Department confirmed three robberies early Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, on the University of Alabama campus.

Officers said around 12:30 a.m. the first victim received a ride from suspects in the Lakeside East area and was robbed of personal property when leaving the vehicle.

Incidents were also reported near Lakeside Dining and near the Ridgecrest area, according to UA Police.


google maps code

Officers said there were no injuries, and there is no current threat to the campus community.

The vehicle was described as a light colored 4-door Honda Accord with no license tag and 3-4 suspects inside.

UA police said witnesses reported one suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with tie-dyed pattern. One suspect was wearing a ski mask and blue fatigue puffer jacket, and one suspect was reportedly wearing a ski mask.

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 752-7867(STOP). Crime prevention information is published in UAPD’s Safer Living Guide published at https://saferliving.ua.edu/.

Safety considerations for students and community members from UA Police:

  • Be careful and mindful of any valuables you may carry on your person.
  • Be mindful of your surroundings.
  • If confronted, give the perpetrator what they ask for. Your safety is more important.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a two-year-old has died after falling in water...
2-year-old dies after falling in water in Oxford
Forestdale food truck explosion
1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Fatal shooting Ave D.
Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Tornado causes housing crunch in poor, rural Alabama county
One killed in deadly shooting in Walker County
Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies
Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s NICU babies dress up for Easter
Tenants stunned by soaring rents