Police conducting death investigation in East Birmingham

Birmingham Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on April 6, 2022.

Police say this happened in the 900 block of 52nd Street North at the Glenwood Apartments. When officers arrived on scene, they found a person on a coach inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. The person died on scene. Right now, police are uncertain if this is a homicide, or if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

So far, no one is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

