Hoover City Schools teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a $25,000 surprise for a Hoover City Schools elementary school teacher.

During a surprise assembly, Kaitlin McPeake, a fourth-grade teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award for her excellence and innovation in education.

According to the Milken leaders, McPeake uses a hands-on approach to teaching that brings education to life for her students, inspires other teachers to grow professionally as educators, and brings out the best of everyone in her classroom.

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley and Alabama State Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Eric Mackey surprised McPeake with the honor before cheering students, colleagues, state and local officials Friday morning, March 4, 2022.

McPeake is one of two honorees from Alabama and among more than 60 to receive the recognition during the 2021-22 school year. Kelsey Cooper, an eighth grade math teacher from Madison, was presented with the honor.

The Milken Educator Awards are hailed as as the “Oscars of Teaching.”

“Kaitlin McPeake’s inspiration to become a teacher started as a child,” commented Dr. Foley, who herself is a 1994 Milken Educator from Indiana. “She has always been motivated to pursue a teaching career and inspires other teachers to challenge, engage and lead their students every day to greater heights. She is an incredible educator, and we are honored to celebrate her today.”

“Our state extends congratulations to Hoover City School System teacher and Milken Educator Kaitlin McPeake,” said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey. “Mrs. McPeake continues to demonstrate true leadership in establishing a firm foundation of academic excellence in her local school system. Having sound classroom leadership and consistent community support have been shown to help create highly effective learning environments for all students. Mrs. McPeake utilizes cutting-edge teaching methods in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to inspire young people. Students must have opportunities to gain essential skills for success after graduation. As State Superintendent, a parent, and a lifelong advocate for education, I am proud of the outstanding job being done by Mrs. McPeake and our local teachers statewide. Also, our state extends sincere appreciation to the Milken Family Foundation for its tireless efforts to highlight the incredible efforts and professionalism of America’s K-12 teachers. Milken Educator Kaitlin McPeake is an outstanding example of educational leadership, classroom excellence, and unwavering commitment to student achievement.”

Oprah Winfrey, a longtime education advocate, shared her congratulations to this year’s winners in a video message shared earlier this week thanking “the most incredible educators around the country” and acknowledging her deep appreciation for the “tireless work” they do.

McPeake joins Rocky Ridge Elementary School Principal Dilhani Uswatte as a member of the national Milken Educator Network. Uswatte received the honor as a teacher.

