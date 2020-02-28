Rocky Ridge Elementary principal surprised with Principal of the Year award

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover principal got the surprise of the year Friday morning when she was names principal of the year.
Dr. Dilhani Uswatte at Rocky Ridge Elementary School was surprised in a school-wide ceremony as she was named Alabama's National Distinguished Principal of the Year.
NAESP’s National Distinguished Principal ® (NDP) program honors outstanding elementary and middle-level principals who ensure that America's children acquire a sound foundation for lifelong learning and achievement
The program was based on three fundamental ideas:
Children’s attitudes towards learning and their perceptions of themselves as lifelong learners are established in the beginning school years.
The scope and quality of children’s educational experiences are determined primarily by the school principal, who establishes, through the important work of teachers and the support of caring parents, the character of a particular school’s program.
The dedication and enthusiasm of the outstanding principals who guide children’s early education experiences should be acknowledged to both show appreciation for their work as well as to allow them to serve as models for others in the field.
Some very happy tears at Rocky Ridge Friday. Congratulations Dr. Uswatte!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.