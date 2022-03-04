LawCall
Madison City Schools teacher receives Milken Educator Award

From left, Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards; Tim Holtcamp,...
From left, Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards; Tim Holtcamp, president of the Madison City Schools Board of Education; Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols ; recipient Kelsey Cooper; Discovery Middle School Principal Jamie Hill; Wayne Reynolds, representative of the Alabama State Board of Education; and Alabama Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey.(Milken Family Foundation)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An eighth-grade math teacher at Discovery Middle School received the Milken Educator Award for excellence and innovation in education on Friday.

Kelsey Cooper received $25,000 as part of the award and is one of 60 educators across the country to receive this recognition for the 2021-22 school year. Cooper creates real-world math problems to keep students engaged, has consistent communication with parents and sends each student off with a handwritten note at the end of every school year.

“Teachers who can make complex education tasks like linear equations and the Pythagorean Theorem come to life are a gift to their students, creating real-world applications for every-day learning,” said Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley. “Educators like Kelsey Cooper are unique and invaluable to their communities, and that’s exactly who the Milken Family Foundation seeks to honor through the Awards.”

