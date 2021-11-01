LawCall
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 79 in Pinson

(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in the 4200 block of Pinson Valley Parkway Monday morning.

Around 7:30 Sunday night, the county sheriff’s office received a call from a woman who thought she had hit a person dressed in dark clothing along Hwy 79. Sheriff’s deputies reported to the scene but after several hours were unable to locate a body.

However, shortly after sunrise the body of a white male was discovered and deputies were dispatched back to the scene. The man is believed to be the victim reported the previous night.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

