Power poll indicates Birmingham business support for vaccine mandates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -127 of the city’s most influential leaders were surveyed recently on how they feel about President Biden’s vaccine mandate plan for large employers.

It’s important to note the poll is not scientific, but the results for this survey showed there is strong support.

It isn’t the first time these influential Birmingham leaders have been asked about vaccine mandates.

“Most employers and most people we surveyed in past polls said we are in favor of the vaccine, we are encouraging the vaccine but we are not going to mandate the vaccine,” said Ty West, with Birmingham Power Poll.

Recently, West says the tides have turned.

In this most recent poll, with a 40 percent response rate, employers supported mandates.

“I think back in December, we did a similar poll, only about 32 percent of respondents said employees should be allowed to mandate the vaccine, so to see that figure jump up about to about 60, that’s a pretty big move.”

West says in Birmingham, results of vaccine mandates are mixed, with little drama so far.

“We haven’t seen as many examples, of one, people actually firing people who are not getting the vaccine, there are some, and we haven’t seen many examples of people who actually quit their jobs over it,” he said.

He says the attitude shift is reflected on a national level as well.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.