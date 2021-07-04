Birmingham PD: Birmingham Police Officer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a Birmingham Police Officer for alleged sexual misconduct, according to police reports.

Police arrested Officer Matthew Wilcox on Saturday, July 3rd.

On Friday, July 2nd, the BPD said they received a complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct involving an officer. Police say immediate actions were taken and an internal criminal investigation was launched. During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the home of Wilcox by the Birmingham Police Department’s Tactical Operations Precinct, Special Victim’s Unit, along with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigators.

During the search warrant, police yielded illegal narcotics, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Wilcox was transported to Birmingham City Jail after being charged with rape 1st degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was immediately relieved of his duties and questioned by investigators.

Wilcox has been with the Birmingham Police Department since October of 2019 and previously assigned to the Patrol Division prior to the launch of this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.