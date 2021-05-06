Man shot and killed in car outside Fairfield gas station

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a car at a Citgo in the Glen Oaks area of Fairfield.
Investigators said a call of a person down came in after 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Deputies arrived to find a man dead from gun shot wounds.
Investigators said another man left the area.
Deputies don’t know the motive for the death, but they believe it was an isolated incident.
This area is close to where one person was killed and four others were shot on April 27.
