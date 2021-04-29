Multiple residents displaced after fire at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Fire Department is investigating after a fire damaged multiple units at an apartment complex Thursday evening.
Firefighters were called to a building at The Abbey at Riverchase Apartments around 6 p.m.
According to Captain Prater with Hoover Fire, 12 units were heavily damaged in the fire and residents were displaced from about 25 units. No one was injured.
The Red Cross has been notified and will be assisting residents who have been impacted by the fire.
