Here’s how to check the status of your absentee ballot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabama, absentee voting requires two signatures on the ballot, which is why a lot of people are heading down to the courthouse to cast that ballot in person.
With many people sending their absentee ballots in the mail, it’s recommended you check and make sure it’s accepted.
If you’ve filled your absentee ballot out and sent it back as instructed with signatures, make sure to go to AlabamaVotes.gov within a few days to check on it.
First, scroll down and go to the absentee voting page -- then scroll down to the blue highlighted link to track the status of your ballot.
Once you’re there, you’ll get a result like this one -- either accepted, or not.
“It will show you when the application was received, when the application resulted in a ballot being mailed to the voter, when the ballot was returned to the absentee election manager and when the voter’s ballot was successfully received and processed,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
If there are any issues, the contact section on AlabamaVotes.gov has phone numbers and email addresses to contact to find out why.
