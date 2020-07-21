Tuscaloosa police arrest man on 28 outstanding warrants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police arrested a man on 28 outstanding warrants Monday.
Police say Kendal Peoples was taken into custody at Brookhaven Apartments, where he was seen standing at the top of a breezeway before he ran into an unlocked, unoccupied apartment.
The suspect was facing two pending drug charges and three misdemeanor drug charges. He also had warrants for 22 fourth-degree theft charges, one warrant for attempting to elude and multiple warrants from Northport police and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say they found heroin and Esctasy in the suspect’s possession during the arrest.
