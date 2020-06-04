New veterans service office opens in Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans and their families have a new place to go for services in Chilton County.
A new veterans service office opened in Clanton Thursday.
City, state and county leaders hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony that ushered in a new era of services for about 3,000 veterans that live in the county.
Officials at today’s ceremony recognized Chilton County Commissioner Steve Langston for being the catalyst behind the opening the office.
“Commissioner Langston has put in countless hours painting, working, building, and doing things himself because he is passionate about this and he cares about the veterans in this community,” said Chilton County Commission Chairman Joseph Parnell. “Commissioner Langston had the support of the commission through an unanimous resolution, but he has done all the work and he deserves all the credit.”
The Chilton County Veterans Service Office is one of 17 offices in Alabama counties that closed in 2012 because of state budget cuts. In 2019, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) began reopening the county veteran service offices to expand statewide services in all of the state’s 67 counties. There are currently 52 counties with a veterans service office with a plan to open eight additional offices in 2020.
“The partnership we have with the Chilton County Commission and the City of Clanton strengthens our ability to serve those veterans that have bravely served our country,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “We appreciate the commission for passing the resolution that led to today’s opening of the Chilton County Veterans Service Office and for the support the county and community provides to our veterans and their families.”
Veterans and their dependents can make an appointment at the Chilton County Veterans Service Office by calling 205-990-3109. The office is located at 110th 6th Street S. in Clanton and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
