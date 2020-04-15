Alabama A&M University waives Fall 2020 ACT/SAT requirements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama A&M University is waiving the ACT/SAT requirements for first-year undergraduate applicants.
Students must meet other requirements, such as high school grade point average and curriculum. The waiver of scores applies to U.S. residents and international students.
“Alabama A&M University remains committed to our mission of providing access and opportunities,” said AAMU President Andrew Hugine, Jr. “Waiving the ACT/SAT testing requirements during these uncertain and difficult times aligns with our mission, and allows us to meet students where they are. Most students are unable to access the ACT/SAT, and we are uncertain if they will have an opportunity to do so before the start of the fall semester.”
“I am confident that the move to temporarily waive testing requirements will result in an applicant pool that still reflects the depth of students’ academic abilities,” said Dr. Gary B. Crosby, Vice President for Student Affairs. “Our primary goal is to ensure student success, and for several years we have used ACT/SAT scores as a metric in determining such success.”
The decision to waive the SAT/ACT score submission was not based solely on the inability of students to complete the requirement. After analysis by the Office of Institutional Planning, Research and Effectiveness, the university determined standardized test scores were not the top factor in predicting academic performance.
“Of the three, we found that one’s high-school grade point average is the best predictor of his/her academic performance at Alabama A&M University,” said research lead Dr. James Walke.
The ACT/SAT waiver will not impact students’ financial aid as long as a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application and normal supporting documents are submitted in a timely manner. However, students must meet the ACT/SAT testing requirements to receive a merit based scholarship from the University.
For more information, please contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@aamu.edu.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.