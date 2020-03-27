Volunteers requested in search for missing Lee County 4-year-old

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for volunteers to assist in the search for a missing 4-year-old.
Evelyn Vadie Sides was reported missing Wednesday. She was last seen walking with a babysitter and the family dog around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66. She was wearing a floral dress.
“The call was from a caretaker for the child, a friend of the family, she reported that she and the 4-year-old missing girl identified as Baby Sides were outside in the back of the residence that literally she was there one moment and then she looked up and the little girl had disappeared from her view," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said Thursday.
Anyone who wishes to join the search for Sides can check-in at the EMA Volunteer Coordination point at Roxanna Methodist Church on Lee Road 71, near the town of Waverly.
Jones adds that volunteers in good physical condition are preferred because the search area is made up of densely wooded terrain. They should bring their own water, snacks and hand sanitizer and are recommended to wear thick pants and boots.
Hundreds of people are involved in the search and they intend to keep searching until Sides is found.
Jones says teams have been searching by air and by foot for Sides since she went missing. Marine units have also been searching nearby bodies of water, including Saugahatchee Creek which Jones says is near to the property line where Sides disappeared.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
If you have any information on Sides’ whereabouts, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or call 911.
