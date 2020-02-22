Stillman College homecoming week continues

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School spirit is in the air at Stillman College. Students and alumni say homecoming week is a great time to be a Stillman College Tiger.
People set up tailgates on campus Friday afternoon. Folks got grills ready for barbecuing. Crews set up tents on the north side of campus to continue a week’s worth of school tradition.
The school hosted the Stillman College Blue Pride Luncheon and Carnival at the Hay Center. Current students mixed and mingled with alumni over good food while music from a DJ played music for all ages.
Organizers expect many on campus for these homecoming events and more. “The community and this town celebrates Stillman Homecoming together. We bring family, we bring friends. We bring people from our community and surrounding areas so thousands and thousands of people,” according to Marcus Kennedy, the Dean of Student Life and co-chair of the homecoming committee.
Friday’s events included a department reception and the annual Greek step show.
