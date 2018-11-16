Finebaum reports frequent caller Tammy Bullard was victim in fatal Hwy. 280 accident

Sylacauga police confirm two people were killed. One was an infant. Paul Finebaum posted that frequent show caller Tammy Bullard was a victim in the accident.
FIRST ALERT Weather: Expect patchy, freezing fog this morning
Sideline 2018 Round 2 scores, Round 3 pairings
Dave and Buster’s crowd will add to already heavy holiday traffic
Multi-vehicle fatal wreck shuts down I-20 EB lanes in St. Clair Co.
Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
LOCAL HEADLINES

Alabama First Dog Bear passes away
The Office of the Governor announced Friday afternoon that Bear, Gov. Kay Ivey’s dog, has passed away.
By 

WBRC Staff

November 16
Thanksgiving costs down, again, this year
Everyone is looking forward to the big turkey day meal. And a lot of shoppers were happy to see prices are down for the third year in the row.
By 

Alan Collins

November 16
Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Motorists are getting ready to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and they can feel free to gas up more freely. That’s because gas prices have dropped in recent weeks.
By 

Alan Collins

November 16
Rece Davis: GameDay is ‘the best job in television’

By 

Sebastian Posey

November 15
Behind the Front: Nighttime Tornadoes

By 

Sebastian Posey

November 14
Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office on scene of GA police helicopter crash in Verbena
Alabama women’s prison opens first-of-its-kind lactation room
Creek View Elementary in Alabaster closing at 10 a.m.

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Parade welcomes Dutch St Nicholas amid debate over helper

Parade welcomes Dutch St Nicholas amid debate over helper

A nationally televised parade has welcomed the Dutch version of Santa Claus to the Netherlands amid a fierce national debate about his helper "Black Pete." White people often daub their faces with black paint when they dress up to play the character
The Latest: 1 killed, 47 injured in France gas protests

The Latest: 1 killed, 47 injured in France gas protests

French interior ministry officials say that one protester has been killed and 47 injured as demonstrators block roads around France to protest gas price increases

SPORTS

Sideline 2018 Round 2 scores, Round 3 pairings

By 

WBRC Staff

Published November 16, 2018 at 11:39 PM
Good Hope continues its magical season

By 

Sheldon Haygood

November 16
Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson

By 

Sebastian Posey

November 16
Can UAB upset Texas A&M?

By 

Brandon Miller

November 16
Auburn gets break from tough November schedule with Liberty

By 

Brandon Miller

November 15

CENTRAL ALABAMA

  Dave and Buster’s crowd will add to already heavy holiday traffic
  B’ham police training for high-speed pursuits
  Major road resurfacing project underway in JeffCo
  Class hamster recovered after school burglary
  Woman speaks after wallet stolen in Gardendale nail salon

EAST ALABAMA

Multi-vehicle fatal wreck shuts down I-20 EB lanes in St. Clair Co.
  Finebaum reports frequent caller Tammy Bullard was victim in fatal Hwy. 280 accident
4 arrested after Cleburne Co. bank robbery
Band director running to New Orleans to help raise funds
  Family has military in their “DNA”

YOU DECIDE 2018

  Judge rules on requests by Abrams campaign
Rep. Gary Palmer elected to House leadership role
Sen. Doug Jones confirms 2020 run
  Freshman class of 116th Congress invades Washington
  Coin toss decides Al election, for now