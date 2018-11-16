Skip to content
Finebaum reports frequent caller Tammy Bullard was victim in fatal Hwy. 280 accident
Sylacauga police confirm two people were killed. One was an infant. Paul Finebaum posted that frequent show caller Tammy Bullard was a victim in the accident.
By
WBRC Staff
FIRST ALERT Weather: Expect patchy, freezing fog this morning
By
Fred Hunter
Published 18m at 6:58 AM
Sideline 2018 Round 2 scores, Round 3 pairings
By
WBRC Staff
Published November 16, 2018 at 11:39 PM
Dave and Buster’s crowd will add to already heavy holiday traffic
By
Ashley Knight
Published November 16, 2018 at 10:10 PM
Multi-vehicle fatal wreck shuts down I-20 EB lanes in St. Clair Co.
By
WBRC Staff
Published November 16, 2018 at 9:17 PM
Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
By
Sebastian Posey
Published November 16, 2018 at 6:40 PM
36
Currently in
Birmingham, AL
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
FIRST ALERT Weather: Expect patchy, freezing fog this morning
By
Fred Hunter
Published 18m at 6:58 AM
LOCAL HEADLINES
Alabama First Dog Bear passes away
The Office of the Governor announced Friday afternoon that Bear, Gov. Kay Ivey’s dog, has passed away.
By
WBRC Staff
November 16
November 16
Thanksgiving costs down, again, this year
Everyone is looking forward to the big turkey day meal. And a lot of shoppers were happy to see prices are down for the third year in the row.
By
Alan Collins
November 16
November 16
Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Motorists are getting ready to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and they can feel free to gas up more freely. That’s because gas prices have dropped in recent weeks.
By
Alan Collins
November 16
November 16
Woman speaks after wallet stolen in Gardendale nail salon
By
Alan Collins
2-year-old gunshot victim’s family needs help with burial expenses
By
John Huddleston
4 arrested after Cleburne Co. bank robbery
By
Dixon Hayes
Rece Davis: GameDay is ‘the best job in television’
By
Sebastian Posey
November 15
November 15
Behind the Front: Nighttime Tornadoes
By
Sebastian Posey
November 14
November 14
Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office on scene of GA police helicopter crash in Verbena
By
WBRC Staff
Published November 16, 2018 at 12:55 PM
Alabama women’s prison opens first-of-its-kind lactation room
By
Beth Shelburne
Published November 16, 2018 at 12:10 PM
Creek View Elementary in Alabaster closing at 10 a.m.
By
WBRC Staff
Published November 16, 2018 at 9:54 AM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Afghan official: Taliban target police checkpoint, killing 5
Published 23m at 6:53 AM
African leaders applaud Ethiopia prime minister for reforms
By
ELIAS MESERET
Published 23m at 6:53 AM
Criminal case as pollution surges in Russian river
Published 48m at 6:28 AM
Parade welcomes Dutch St Nicholas amid debate over helper
A nationally televised parade has welcomed the Dutch version of Santa Claus to the Netherlands amid a fierce national debate about his helper "Black Pete." White people often daub their faces with black paint when they dress up to play the character
The Latest: 1 killed, 47 injured in France gas protests
French interior ministry officials say that one protester has been killed and 47 injured as demonstrators block roads around France to protest gas price increases
SPORTS
Sideline 2018 Round 2 scores, Round 3 pairings
It was another great week of high school playoff football! Here are scores from around the state.
By
WBRC Staff
Published November 16, 2018 at 11:39 PM
Good Hope continues its magical season
By
Sheldon Haygood
November 16
November 16
Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
By
Sebastian Posey
November 16
November 16
Can UAB upset Texas A&M?
By
Brandon Miller
November 16
November 16
Auburn gets break from tough November schedule with Liberty
By
Brandon Miller
November 15
November 15
MAGIC CITY WEEKEND
Magic City Weekend Holiday Gift Guide 2018
Butler Snow Sensory Trail at Red Mountain Park
Pear Salad Recipe: a Southern classic that’s easy to make!
Christmas movies at The Alabama Theatre
WEST ALABAMA
Alabama DA targeted in ‘ambush shooting’ speaks out
By
WSFA Staff
November 16
November 16
Tuscaloosa Alzheimer’s Awareness event Sunday
By
Ugochi Iloka
November 16
November 16
Former State Trooper dead after shooting west Alabama DA Greg Griggers
By
WBRC Staff
November 15
November 15
Tuscaloosa City Council approves construction of new apartments near campus
By
Kelvin Reynolds
November 14
November 14
City Councilor reacts to hotel owner surrendering business license before public hearing
By
Kelvin Reynolds
November 14
November 14
CENTRAL ALABAMA
Dave and Buster’s crowd will add to already heavy holiday traffic
By
Ashley Knight
November 16
November 16
B’ham police training for high-speed pursuits
By
John Huddleston
November 16
November 16
Major road resurfacing project underway in JeffCo
By
John Huddleston
November 16
November 16
Class hamster recovered after school burglary
By
Lauchlan Smith
November 16
November 16
Woman speaks after wallet stolen in Gardendale nail salon
By
Alan Collins
November 16
November 16
EAST ALABAMA
Multi-vehicle fatal wreck shuts down I-20 EB lanes in St. Clair Co.
By
WBRC Staff
November 16
November 16
Finebaum reports frequent caller Tammy Bullard was victim in fatal Hwy. 280 accident
By
WBRC Staff
November 16
November 16
4 arrested after Cleburne Co. bank robbery
By
Dixon Hayes
November 16
November 16
Band director running to New Orleans to help raise funds
By
Erica Thomas
November 14
November 14
Family has military in their “DNA”
By
Steve Crocker
November 13
November 13
YOU DECIDE 2018
Judge rules on requests by Abrams campaign
November 14
November 14
Rep. Gary Palmer elected to House leadership role
By
Jonathan Hardison
November 14
November 14
Sen. Doug Jones confirms 2020 run
By
Jonathan Hardison
November 14
November 14
Freshman class of 116th Congress invades Washington
By
Ed Payne
November 14
November 14
Coin toss decides Al election, for now
By
Dixon Hayes
November 13
November 13