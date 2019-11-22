Thieves do $2500 damage for $4 worth of soda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thieves who broke into a Tarrant convenience store didn’t get away with much.
It incident happened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday. Video surveillance shows two men tying a chain from the back of a white Ford pickup to the doors of the Big Boys convenience store on Jefferson Boulevard in Tarrant. It takes a couple tries, but they manage to get the doors off the hinges enough to sneak in. Police say they tried to break into the office to get to the money, but it was locked. But the video does show them leaving with their arms full of something.
“So he figured he wasn't leaving empty handed, he was going to grab something. I guess beer and cigarettes weren't close enough, so he just grabbed a 12 pack of Faygos,” says Lt. Phillip George with the Tarrant Police Department.
That’s right, all they got away with was a 12-pack of Faygo sodas. The pickup was found abandoned along I-20/59 but the two suspects are still on the loose. The store owner says a new door will cost around $2500.
