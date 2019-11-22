Thieves do $2500 damage for $4 worth of soda

It incident happened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday. Video surveillance shows two men tying a chain from the back of a white Ford pickup to the doors of the Big Boys convenience store on Jefferson Boulevard in Tarrant. It takes a couple tries, but they manage to get the doors off the hinges enough to sneak in. Police say they tried to break into the office to get to the money, but it was locked. But the video does show them leaving with their arms full of something.