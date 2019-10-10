Waterline testing could disrupt service in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the city of Midfield could experience problems with water pressure Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as Bessemer Water tests a water service line.
The system test will take place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday. Midfield Residents could experience low water pressure or no water at all as a result.
Customers in the following locations could be impacted:
Belcher Drive Rayfield Drive
BY Williams Sr. Drive Vandergrift Road
Creel Court Vann Street
Creel Street Violet Street
Henson Street Woodward Road
Lovelin Street
McPherson Avenue
Midway Street
Olon Street
According to Bessemer Water Officials, any interruptions in service should be mitigated by 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
