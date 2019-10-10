Waterline testing could disrupt service in Midfield

By WBRC Staff | October 9, 2019 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 7:23 PM

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the city of Midfield could experience problems with water pressure Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as Bessemer Water tests a water service line.

The system test will take place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday. Midfield Residents could experience low water pressure or no water at all as a result.

Customers in the following locations could be impacted:

Belcher Drive Rayfield Drive

BY Williams Sr. Drive Vandergrift Road

Creel Court Vann Street

Creel Street Violet Street

Henson Street Woodward Road

Lovelin Street

McPherson Avenue

Midway Street

Olon Street

According to Bessemer Water Officials, any interruptions in service should be mitigated by 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

