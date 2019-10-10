MUST WATCH: Hit and Run chase in Hoover caught on camera

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A wild scene in Hoover as witnesses chased down a hit and run suspect and WBRC caught the chaos on camera.
WBRC anchor Brittany Dionne was in Hoover Wednesday night working on a story near the intersection of HWY 31 and Patton Chapel Rd N when she heard a loud noise.
Dionne saw a green Mercury SUV spin-out and slam into two cars waiting in the turn lane, this after the SUV collided with a white SUV at the intersection.
The driver of the green SUV then stepped on the gas, causing smoke to billow from the tires. The car sped down HWY 31 heading North when the passenger side, back tire blew.
The green SUV spun-out again, coming to a stop in the southbound lane, blocking on-coming traffic.
That’s when a barefoot female driver with blonde hair jumped out of the truck, grabbed something and took off running behind the Hoover Mail Center.
The passenger, a man wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans slowly got out of the truck, grabbed a bag, and jogged in the same direction as the driver.
Bystanders and drivers whose cars were hit chased after the pair, holding them until Hoover Police arrived.
A witness at the scene couldn’t believe his eyes.
“I was shocked seeing that on this side of town,” said Demetrius Robinson.
According to Hoover Police the two people who fled the scene were detained.
There were no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update this story when more details become available.
