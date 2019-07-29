Stillman announces several campus projects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Stillman College became clearer with the recent announcement of several projects coming to the school’s campus.
“We are so excited because there are a number of economic development projects that we’re proposing,” said Dr. Cynthia Warrick, President of Stillman College.
Dr. Warrick and others announced during a luncheon earlier this month that investors plan to build a 100-room hotel near the front entrance of the campus.
It would employ 20 to 25 full time employees.
“First and foremost, we want to build something that adds to the value to this area of Tuscaloosa,” according to Azim Saju with the Hotel Management and Development Group.
That investment is possible thanks to Stillman now being in an opportunity zone. Groups willing to invest in business projects on the 105-acre campus could be eligible for big tax breaks.
"We now have a pipeline of projects on seven campuses. They are still in the planning process. But I'm pleased to say that the project that appears to be first out of the box is Stillman College," Robert Jenkins with the HBCU Opportunity Fund explained.
He added the other project could include a mixed-use development with workforce housing targeted to faculty, graduate students and others from the community.
Stillman would also develop a hospitality management program for students who want experience working at the hotel.
Construction could start sometime from a year to a year and a half from now according to Saju.
