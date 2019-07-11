Keeping Cool: UAB adds mobile infant cooling technology to save babies brains

“Before, once a baby had one of these incidents in labor or right before labor, you can treat them with drugs, but you couldn’t do anything about their long term outcome. Now I have seen babies that you’ve thought this poor baby will have no quality of life, and do the cooling and the family brings them back in 3 months and their facial expressions and cooing and meeting their milestones and you’re like ‘I cannot believe this baby came back from what it came back from,’ Watts says with emotion.