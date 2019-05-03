LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - The wife of a Vestavia Hills police officer killed in May 2019, was convicted of manslaughter in the case on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Stephanie Keller, 45, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Officer Andrew Wade “Andy” Kimbrel.

(Source: WBRC)

Prosecutors said Keller killed her husband, Kimbrel, in their apartment in 2019.

Stephanie Keller (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
Stephanie Keller (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)(Source: WBRC)

Gardendale Police said officers responded to the scene at Woodbrook Apartments at 10:57 p.m. to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Vestavia Hills police say Kimbrel had been with the department since 2002. He was a patrol officer, school resource officer and evidence technician. Before working at Vestavia Hills, he worked for Fairfield.

Kimbrel is survived by two children.

“Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect. The Vestavia Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time,” VHPD said in a press release.

Keller’s attorney Jason Wollitz said, “While clearly disappointed in the decision reached in her case, Ms. Keller does appreciate that the jury unanimously rejected the State’s accusation that she intentionally caused the death of her husband. Ms. Keller continues to steadfastly maintain her innocence and looks forward to having the Appellate Courts review her case.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans

Latest News

Since last September, Alabama's unemployment numbers dropped by 78,790 people, but less...
Labor shortage still an issue in Alabama, even with low unemployment rate
West Alabama businesses could help with COVID-19 clinics
West Alabama businesses could help with COVID-19 clinics
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later
How long will vaccine protection last
How long will vaccine protection last