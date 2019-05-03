Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - The wife of a Vestavia Hills police officer killed in May 2019, was convicted of manslaughter in the case on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Stephanie Keller, 45, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Officer Andrew Wade “Andy” Kimbrel.

Prosecutors said Keller killed her husband, Kimbrel, in their apartment in 2019.

Gardendale Police said officers responded to the scene at Woodbrook Apartments at 10:57 p.m. to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Vestavia Hills police say Kimbrel had been with the department since 2002. He was a patrol officer, school resource officer and evidence technician. Before working at Vestavia Hills, he worked for Fairfield.

Kimbrel is survived by two children.

“Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect. The Vestavia Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time,” VHPD said in a press release.

Keller’s attorney Jason Wollitz said, “While clearly disappointed in the decision reached in her case, Ms. Keller does appreciate that the jury unanimously rejected the State’s accusation that she intentionally caused the death of her husband. Ms. Keller continues to steadfastly maintain her innocence and looks forward to having the Appellate Courts review her case.”

