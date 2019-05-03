LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Vestavia Hills police officer killed in Gardendale, wife charged with his murder

By WBRC Staff
Updated: May. 4, 2019 at 4:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - The Gardendale Police Department has charged the wife of a Vestavia Hills police officer with his murder.

Authorities in Gardendale say 43-year-old Stephanie Nicole Keller has been charged with the murder of Vestavia Hills police officer Andrew Wade Kimbrel.

Stephanie Keller (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
Stephanie Keller (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)(Source: WBRC)

Kimbrel, 42, was shot Thursday night. He died Friday morning at UAB Hospital.

Gardendale Police say officers responded to the scene at Woodbrook Apartments at 10:57 p.m. to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Vestavia Hills police say Kimbrel had been with the department since 2002. He was a patrol officer, school resource officer and evidence technician. Before working at Vestavia Hills, he worked for Fairfield.

Kimbrel is survived by two children.

“Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect. The Vestavia Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time,” VHPD said in a press release.

The bond for Stephanie Keller has been set at $100,000 and she will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

You can watch a press conference from Gardendale police by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight

Latest News

Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later
How long will vaccine protection last
How long will vaccine protection last
Missing children in Alabama
Missing children in Alabama
Oral rabies vaccine being distributed in 18 Alabama counties