Vestavia Hills police officer killed in Gardendale, wife charged with his murder

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - The Gardendale Police Department has charged the wife of a Vestavia Hills police officer with his murder.

Authorities in Gardendale say 43-year-old Stephanie Nicole Keller has been charged with the murder of Vestavia Hills police officer Andrew Wade Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, 42, was shot Thursday night. He died Friday morning at UAB Hospital.

Gardendale Police say officers responded to the scene at Woodbrook Apartments at 10:57 p.m. to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Vestavia Hills police say Kimbrel had been with the department since 2002. He was a patrol officer, school resource officer and evidence technician. Before working at Vestavia Hills, he worked for Fairfield.

Kimbrel is survived by two children.

“Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect. The Vestavia Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time,” VHPD said in a press release.

The bond for Stephanie Keller has been set at $100,000 and she will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

