LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Updated COVID booster and new RSV vaccine among ways to keep yourself healthy this year

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, outbreaks of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV created what was called the tripledemic.

Dr. Wesley Willeford is the medical director of disease control for the Jefferson County Department of Health. He said we see a spike in these viruses during the winter months because of the increase of indoor activities. More people in close proximity causes viruses to spread more easily.

“It’s very reasonable that we will see problems with RSV, COVID, and flu as we do most years. Really what we need to do to protect ourselves and keep ourselves healthy,” said Dr. Willeford.

The flu and COVID-19 peak around December and January meaning now is the best time to get updated on your shots. This year, an updated COVID-19 booster is targeting the strain that is currently circulating.

“These vaccines really have the ability to decrease the severity of the disease. It’s the difference between being sick at home and being sick at the hospital, and I think most people would rather be sick at home,” said Willeford.

This year, an RSV vaccine is available for people over the age of 60 and pregnant mothers. Expecting mothers between 32 and 36 weeks can get the vaccine and pass the antibodies onto the newborn, who is vulnerable to RSV.

“It’s not just a common cold virus, it hits people pretty hard especially if you are over the age of 60 so take advantage of that vaccine if you can, get that protection and hopefully keep yourself out of the hospital this winter season.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Richard Bailey Granger
Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say
At least two lanes are closed.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after crash involving several vehicles shuts down part of Hwy 31 SB
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field
Human remains found in Birmingham field identified as missing man

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Protect yourself from Tripledemic threat
50th Annual Greek Food Festival Oct. 5 - 7
Opa! 50th Annual Greek Food Festival begins Thursday in Birmingham
The incident happened in the 800 block of Daniel Payne Drive around 9:17 p.m.
Woman hit, killed along Daniel Payne Dr.
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Man found shot to death in his car in west Birmingham