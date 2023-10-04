Updated COVID booster and new RSV vaccine among ways to keep yourself healthy this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, outbreaks of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV created what was called the tripledemic.

Dr. Wesley Willeford is the medical director of disease control for the Jefferson County Department of Health. He said we see a spike in these viruses during the winter months because of the increase of indoor activities. More people in close proximity causes viruses to spread more easily.

“It’s very reasonable that we will see problems with RSV, COVID, and flu as we do most years. Really what we need to do to protect ourselves and keep ourselves healthy,” said Dr. Willeford.

The flu and COVID-19 peak around December and January meaning now is the best time to get updated on your shots. This year, an updated COVID-19 booster is targeting the strain that is currently circulating.

“These vaccines really have the ability to decrease the severity of the disease. It’s the difference between being sick at home and being sick at the hospital, and I think most people would rather be sick at home,” said Willeford.

This year, an RSV vaccine is available for people over the age of 60 and pregnant mothers. Expecting mothers between 32 and 36 weeks can get the vaccine and pass the antibodies onto the newborn, who is vulnerable to RSV.

“It’s not just a common cold virus, it hits people pretty hard especially if you are over the age of 60 so take advantage of that vaccine if you can, get that protection and hopefully keep yourself out of the hospital this winter season.”

