Judge John Carroll, former dean of Cumberland School of Law, dies

Judge John Carroll
Judge John Carroll
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Judge John Carroll passed away on Monday, according to Samford University’s President, Beck A. Taylor.

President Taylor stated, “Judge Carroll was a beloved colleague and friend” in a post.

Judge Carroll was the Dean of the Cumberland School of Law from 2001-2014.

