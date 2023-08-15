Judge John Carroll, former dean of Cumberland School of Law, dies
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Judge John Carroll passed away on Monday, according to Samford University’s President, Beck A. Taylor.
President Taylor stated, “Judge Carroll was a beloved colleague and friend” in a post.
Judge Carroll was the Dean of the Cumberland School of Law from 2001-2014.
