Smithfield neighborhood awarded Choice Neighborhood Grant, bringing in $50M for revitalization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, July 26, the United State Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Marcia Fudge, traveled to Birmingham to announce an investment in affordable housing.

The Smithfield neighborhood will be receiving $50 million to build nearly 1,000 affordable homes and revitalize the community.

Birmingham is one of eight U.S. cities to receive federal funding as a part of the Choice Neighborhood Grant, with Smithfield receiving the largest amount of money. Fudge said the city had one of the best grant proposals she has ever read.

Mayor Randall Woodfin and Representative Terri Sewell joined the Secretary on Wednesday to celebrate the award and what comes next.

Fudge said she looks forward to telling the people back in Washington what this grant means for the people who will benefit from it.

“After this trip, I want to say to them what this means to the community. What they’re going to be saying today. I am going to be speaking with some residents, speaking with city leaders, and I want them to be able to say to us what it means to them to have these resources invested in their community - in their home - because home means so much to people.”

Fudge said this grant is working to revitalize neighborhoods across the country that have been left behind. She is especially excited for Smithfield because of the history in the area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.