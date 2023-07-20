LawCall
Suspect in custody after woman shot in Moody
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a suspect is in custody after a woman was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Moody.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Moody Police were called to the area of Highway 411 and Kerr Road to investigate a possible shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they began searching the area. They eventually located a woman in a vehicle suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say medical treatment was provided to the victim and she was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on her condition, other than she was alert at the scene.

Around the same time, officers located what they said was the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Moody Police Department for questioning.

The identity of the suspect and victim was not shared by police, pending family notification. The incident is under investigation.

