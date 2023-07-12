Shelby County installs new tag renewal ATMs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Shelby County will no longer have to wait in long lines to get their tags renewed.

Shelby County has installed new tag renewal ATMs to make the process quick and easy.

There are currently two machines at license offices in the county. One machine is located off of Highway 280, and the other is in Pelham. There is going to be a third ATM coming to Columbiana next month.

There are no additional fees associated with using the ATM, and you can save money by using this route instead of by mail.

The new machines allow people to walk up and renew their tags. The whole process will take about two minutes. The ATMs are going to be open every day, 24/7. They are equipped with cameras and lights to ensure user safety.

When using the machine, scan the bar code on your notice to pull up your profile and vehicles.

Barry Newton, the Shelby County Manager of License Operations explained that once at the machine, people will select which vehicles you want to renew and then swipe a card to pay. The machine prints a decal right there.

“Even if you don’t have your notice with you, you can key in your driver license and tag number to pull your profile up, so there are different ways to access it,” Newton said. “You can still do it by internet if you want but it costs two dollars per decal on the internet whereas this is totally free.”

Since the ATMs were installed, the machine on Highway 280 has seen 200 customers, and Pelham saw 37 on Monday, July 10, alone.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.