First Alert Weather: Heat and scattered afternoon storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday!

We are starting out the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but it looks very isolated this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy with most of us remaining dry. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this morning for areas along and north of Interstate 20/59.

We are looking at another hot and muggy afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will likely come from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The latest weather models are showing slightly higher coverage for showers and storms today compared to yesterday. We’ll hold on to a 50 percent chance for scattered storms this afternoon and evening. The greatest coverage could occur in parts of west Alabama later today. Some areas will likely remain dry while others see heavy rainfall. A strong storm can never be ruled out, but I am not anticipating anything organized. The main threats today will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

The Next 24 - Thur. 3 p.m. (WBRC)

If you have any evening plans, we’ll hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for isolated showers with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7 p.m.

Hot and Muggy Friday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. The complicated forecast of determining how much rain will develop across Central Alabama continues. The latest guidance is backing off on our storm chances tomorrow since our rain chances are a little higher for Thursday. We’ll hold on to a 40 percent chance for rain and storms Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will likely come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. I would not cancel outdoor plans, but I would monitor the latest forecasts. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Saturday’s Forecast: The upcoming weekend will remain similar to what we are seeing this week. We’ll likely see lows in the 70s and highs in the lower 90s. We could see storms develop and push into northwest Alabama late Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll hold on to a 50 percent chance for showers and storms Saturday. If you plan on hanging out in the pool or the lake this weekend, please make sure you monitor the First Alert Weather app for lightning notifications. If you hear thunder or see lightning, you need to go inside and take shelter. Any storms that develop this weekend could become strong. The main threat will be gusty winds and small hail.

Next Big Thing: I think our best chance to see scattered showers and storms will likely occur Sunday evening into Monday. A weak cold front will approach Alabama increasing our chances to see rain. We’ll likely start Sunday morning mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 70s.

First Alert Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Storm chances are forecast to increase Sunday evening with storms moving in from the west. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will likely climb into the lower 90s with a chance of rain up to 70 percent. A few storms Sunday evening could become strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. We could end up seeing an average rainfall total of one to two inches across central Alabama over the next five days.

Typical Summertime Pattern Next Week: Once the stormy weather moves out Monday morning, we will likely enter a more typical summertime pattern for early next week. Rain chances may back off a little Tuesday and Wednesday at 30 to 40 percent with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We may end up with scattered storms continuing for the second half of next week with highs close to average (Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s). The good news is that I seen no signs of extreme heat or very dry conditions over the next seven-to-ten days.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a great Thursday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.