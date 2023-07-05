First Alert Weather: Another chance for scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We hope you had a wonderful and fun Independence Day.

We are starting out the day with a mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing most of us dry, but we are tracking some isolated showers in parts of North Alabama this morning. Any rain that’s out there will likely push off to the east-northeast. The rest of us are dry, but it remains very muggy. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 70s.

Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning. Any fog that develops will likely dissipate by 9 a.m.

Pool Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs approaching 90°F. Winds will likely come from the west at 5 to 10 mph. We are holding on to a 40 to 50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms today. Storms that develop will likely contain heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A storm or two could become strong or severe.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

The threat for severe weather today remains low. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for all of Central Alabama today. Any severe storm that develops could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. Most of the activity will likely develop in the afternoon and weaken after sunset. If you have any evening plans, we’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower at 8 p.m. with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s and upper 70s.

Hot and Muggy Thursday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will end up hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100°F. We will likely end up partly cloudy with a 40 to 50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. We can never rule out a strong or severe storm capable of producing strong winds and hail. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Scattered Storm Chances Continue into the Weekend: The unsettled weather pattern will likely continue going into the weekend. I have increased Friday’s rain chances to 60% as a weak cold front approaches Alabama. The weak boundary could help to spark up scattered storms across Central Alabama Friday afternoon and evening.

Future Radar (WBRC)

Saturday may end up as our “drier” day with only a 30 to 40 percent chance for scattered storms. We will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday will likely end up as the hottest day of the weekend. Heat index values could climb near 100° to 105°F.

Next Big Thing: I think our greatest chance to see scattered showers and storms this weekend could occur on Sunday.

Long-range forecasts are showing a strong disturbance sweeping into Alabama from the northwest Sunday into Monday morning. We will likely end up mostly cloudy Sunday with a 60 percent chance for scattered storms. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds and large hail as the main threat. Rainfall totals could add up to around one to two inches.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

The pattern doesn’t change too much going into next week. We’ll hold on to a hot and muggy pattern with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Rain chances may lower a bit by the middle of next week with storm chances at 30 to 40 percent.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet for the first half of July. I see no signs of any tropical development for the Gulf, Caribbean, or the tropical Atlantic over the next seven days. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September. The season officially ends on November 30th. If anything has a chance to develop, we will let you know.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!

