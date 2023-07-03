First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible again Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Monday morning, July 3rd, with mostly cloudy to variably cloudy skies and temps in the 70s. As of the 4am hour, east Alabama was in the low 70s with mid-70s to low-80s into west Alabama.

AccuTrack Radar is showing a few isolated showers into Cullman county and into parts of north Alabama, just north of our area.

Looking across the southeast, we see a cold front stretched from Ohio Valley and into northern Texas.

We definitely saw severe storms Sunday afternoon in Etowah county. Numerous downed trees were seen around Gadsden and storm damage was seen to several homes and businesses.

We have a Marginal Threat for severe storms today. That’s a 1-out-of-5 on the potential severe storms scale. We could see wind gusts up to 60-miles per hour today with developing storms. We could also experience large hail.

By noontime today we are looking at temps in the upper 80s, with highs this afternoon topping out close to 91-degrees. Scattered storms will likely be more prominent in our peak heating hours.

If you’re headed to the Barons baseball game tonight, the first pitch is at 6:05pm. Pay attention to our First Alert weather app because storms could still be firing around the Birmingham area at that time. Most of the showers should be dissipating later in the game.

On Tuesday, the Fourth of July, we are still expecting afternoon shower and thunderstorm development. And we are under another Marginal Threat for seeing severe storms.

If you’re headed to watch Thunder On The Mountain, Birmingham’s annual fireworks tradition from atop Red Mountain, grab an umbrella as we could still see showers and isolated storms.

In fact, a Marginal Threat is posted for Wednesday for storm development as well.

Heat indices this week are not expected to be as brutal as last week. I mean, it’s still respectable, with feels like temps near 102 today through Wednesday, but so far, no Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued.

Your extended First Alert forecast shows a good chance of scattered showers and storms through Thursday, with isolated showers Friday through the weekend.

