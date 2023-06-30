USPS bringing new high security collection boxes, electronic locks to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Postal Service is rolling out crime prevention measures to crack down on mail theft which includes high security blue collection boxes and electronic locks.

Central Alabama has seen it’s fair share of stolen mail so some of the new boxes and locks will be heading to Birmingham, according to the postmaster.

“We’re looking at putting those high security boxes within these areas for the safety and security of the mail,” said Postmaster John Richardson.

12,000 of the boxes will be installed across the country in the most high-risk areas, including Birmingham. Richardson says they will help prevent mail theft because entry into the boxes will be harder.

He also says there will be new locks placed on the boxes too. 49,000 electronic locks will replace some arrow locks.

USPS says criminals have been targeting mail carriers to steal their arrow keys which can open hundreds of mail boxes. This is what made stealing mail so easy for some criminals.

Richardson says the new locks will add another level of security.

“It’s going to be a dual purpose,’ he explains. “You still may have a key and a code. The way that it works is that carrier, when he gets to that box, will receive a particular code in order to open it. Has to use that code, put the key in order to open the box.”

While he isn’t sure when the new technology will be installed in the city, he says he’s ready. For the time being, you can still protect your mail from thieves.

“You can significantly reduce the chance of being a victim of mail theft by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day,” said Richardson. “Deposit outgoing mail through secure measures. Either give it to your carrier or go on the inside of the post office and drop it. Those two things are primary.”

You can also sign up for Informed Delivery which gives you an alert of what’s in the USPS system and what mail you should be receiving.

