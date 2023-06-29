First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect for many Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. The bad news is that today remains a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat levels. The good news is that it may not be as hot this afternoon thanks to some dry air lingering around across Central Alabama. The National Weather Service has trimmed back the Excessive Heat Warning for today and it now only includes Marion, Lamar, Pickens, and Sumter counties. Highs could be close to 100°F with a heat index near 110°F.

Dangerous Heat Today (WBRC)

The Excessive Heat Warning for areas along and west of Interstate 65 has been downgraded to a Heat Advisory today. Areas under the Heat Advisory Thursday include Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Cullman, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, and Walker counties. If you are under a heat advisory today, you can plan for highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near 100°F to 105°F. East Alabama is not included in the advisories or the warnings today. Far east Alabama will likely see highs in the mid 90s with a heat index between 97°F to 102°F.

High Temperatures Thursday (WBRC)

Please avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the late morning and afternoon hours. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert: The Alabama Department of Environment Management has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby Counties today. Ground level ozone concentrations are forecast to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses are most at risk under these conditions. You’ll want to limit your time outdoors during the late morning and afternoon hours. We are starting out the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. A strong area of high pressure will continue to build in from the west giving us hot temperatures. Latest trends are now showing slightly drier air sticking around across most of Central Alabama this afternoon. It means the heat index won’t be as high as originally forecast. It’s still going to be hot this afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out this evening in far north Alabama, but I think most of us will end up dry. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for areas along and north of 278 in north Alabama. Any storm that can hold together this evening could produce strong winds and hail.

If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, it’s going to be mostly dry and very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s at 7 p.m.

Excessive Heat Warnings Friday: Everyone under the heat advisory today will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning Friday. Temperatures will likely approach 100°F for most of Central Alabama with a heat index near 110°F. East Alabama will be under a heat advisory where highs could climb into the upper 90s with a heat index near 105°F.

Heat Index Friday (WBRC)

Areas under the heat advisory Friday include: Cherokee, Etowah, Cleburne, Calhoun, Clay, and Tallapoosa counties. Tomorrow will likely end up as our hottest day of this heatwave. A few storms will be possible Friday evening. It all depends on if storms to our north hold together. I’ve added a 20 percent chance for isolated storms mainly for areas to our north.

First Alert Weather Day Continues Saturday: Heat levels will remain elevated Saturday. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 70s. We are forecasting highs in the upper 90s Saturday afternoon with a heat index around 105°F to 110°F.

We will likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon. Models continue to show clusters of storms move around the high pressure that’s helping to produce this extreme heat. We could see storms move into northeast Alabama Saturday afternoon/evening. We are holding on to a 40 percent chance for storms Saturday, but there’s a chance our rain chance could go up as we gain confidence on this setup.

First Alert Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Any storms that develop over the next few days could end up strong and severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail.

Increasing Storm Chances: The heatwave will likely break down Sunday and into next week as disturbances begin to develop and impact Alabama. We will likely end up mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances increasing to 40 percent. We’ll increase our storm chances for next week at 50 to 60 percent Monday through Thursday. Each day will likely end up mostly cloudy with temperatures closer to average.

We are thinking highs could end up in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index around 100°F to 105°F. Storms that develop next week could end up strong or possibly severe. Hopefully the weather will cooperate Tuesday for Fourth of July fireworks. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information. Have a safe Thursday-

