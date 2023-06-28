First Alert Weather: Hot and sunny weather Wednesday; Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Jefferson/Shelby counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! The good news for this morning is that it’s actually a pleasant start to the day. Temperatures are cooler thanks to dry air in place. We have mid to upper 60s in several spots. It’s a little warmer and muggier in our far southwestern counties such as Sumter, Pickens, Greene, and Hale with temperatures in the 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in these areas too.

We are looking at a mostly clear sky and dry conditions on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. We are watching a cluster of weakening storms in northern Arkansas this morning that is moving to the east-southeast. These storms will likely dissipate and not impact our area today. Humidity levels will begin to surge in far southwest Alabama this afternoon, but I think the muggy air will hold off for most of us for one more day.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

I would plan for a sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will likely remain in the mid-to-upper 90s. Some of our southwestern counties could see heat index values in the lower 100s. We’ll hold on to a 10 percent chance for a stray shower or storm, but I think we’ll stay mostly dry.

If you plan on attending the Barenaked Ladies concert in Tuscaloosa this evening, temperatures will likely start out in the upper 80s at 7 p.m. and cool into the lower 80s and upper 70s by the end of the show with dry and mostly clear conditions.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert: The Alabama Department of Environment Management has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby Counties today. Ground level ozone concentrations are forecast to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses are most at risk under these conditions. You’ll want to limit your time outdoors during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Air Quality Alert (WBRC)

First Alert Weather Days Thursday through Saturday: The big story for tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday is the dangerous heat levels. The dome of high pressure responsible for the extreme heat in Mexico and Texas will build to the east. It will increase our air temperatures and also bring in humidity from the Gulf. The combination of the two will likely result in dangerous heat levels for the next three days. It is why we have declared three First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to excessive heat and humidity.

These conditions can be dangerous. High temperatures tomorrow could climb into the mid-to-upper 90s for areas along and east of Interstate 65. Parts of west Alabama could see highs near 100°F to 102°F. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is 105°F to 115°F.

Friday may end up as the hottest day of the week. Highs could approach 100°F with a heat index of 108°F to 115°F.

First Alert Heat Index (WBRC)

Saturday will likely end up with highs in the upper 90s with a heat index around 105°F to 110°F. If you plan on working outside, do so early in the morning hours. Stay hydrated and take several breaks. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Make sure you wear light color clothing. I also recommend walking your pets on grassy surfaces and during the morning hours. Pavement temperatures could climb into the 140°F through 160°F range, which could easily burn their paws.

Excessive Heat Warning Thursday: An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas along and west of Interstate 65 Thursday. Heat index values could exceed 110°F. The Excessive Heat Warning begins at 11 a.m. Thursday and expires Friday at 9 p.m. It is very possible that the excessive heat warning will be extended into Saturday.

Excessive Heat Warning (WBRC)

Heat Advisory: A heat advisory has been issued for Cherokee, Etowah, Calhoun, St. Clair, Talladega, and Coosa counties Thursday starting at 11 a.m. and expiring at 10 a.m. Friday. These areas will then be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning Friday afternoon. The heat index in the heat advisory tomorrow could climb around 105°F. It could feel like it is near 110°F Friday afternoon.

Rain Chances: Some of our models are hinting at disturbances to the north sweeping into Alabama over the next couple of days. The issue is that each model is inconsistent and showing different solutions. The GFS (American) model has us dry tomorrow, but the European model hints at stormy weather moving in tomorrow afternoon. I think high pressure will remain strong limiting our rain chances tomorrow.

We’ll lean on the dry side with a 20 percent chance for rain Thursday and a 30 percent chance for storms Friday. With plenty of heat across Central Alabama, storms will be capable of becoming strong and severe if they form. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Our best chance to see rain on Friday may not occur until the evening and overnight hours. You’ll want to check the forecast frequently throughout the week for changes in rain chances. If anything changes, we will let you know on television and through the First Alert Weather App.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: If you are hoping for higher chances of rain and cooler temperatures, you’ll appreciate the forecast for next week. We will likely see more cloud cover and higher rain chances starting Sunday and continuing into next week. We’ll likely see highs in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of next week. Rain and storm chances could occur at any point during the day. We’ll have to monitor for storm clusters developing to our north and sweeping to the south early next week. Severe weather can’t be ruled out. Damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning will be the main threats. A lot of people will be out and about for the Fourth of July holiday, so please monitor the forecasts. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.