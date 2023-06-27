First Alert Weather: Hot, breezy, and dry weather Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off the day dry with temperatures in the 60s to the north and lower 70s south of Interstate 20/59. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky.

We had a weak cold front slide through Central Alabama yesterday evening. The cold front will help to lower our humidity levels over the next 24 hours. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. With dewpoints dropping into the 50s, humidity levels should remain comfortable today. It will likely feel like it is in the mid-to-upper 90s.

It’ll remain a little breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. You’ll definitely want to apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside or hanging by the pool. The UV Index will remain very high. If you have plans to attend the Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre this evening, plan for temperatures to start out in the low to mid 80s around 7 p.m. We will likely cool into the 70s by the end of the concert with a mostly clear sky.

Mostly Dry and Hot Wednesday: The big story we will be tracking tomorrow is a cluster of storms that could develop in parts Arkansas and Missouri this evening and tonight. This organized cluster of storms are forecast to move through Mississippi late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a severe threat for parts of Mississippi tomorrow where a few storms could produce damaging winds and large hail.

There’s a chance a few showers or storms could clip far west Alabama including Marion, Winston, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, and Greene counties. Odds of seeing rain tomorrow remain low at 20 percent. For most of us, we will likely end up mostly dry and hot.

Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 60s. Highs will likely climb into the mid 90s. The system that pushes into the Southeast tomorrow will likely remove the dry air from our area and replace it with muggier conditions. The heat index Wednesday afternoon could approach 100°F in spots.

We’ll likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon. Parts of west Alabama could see a mostly cloudy sky during the early afternoon hours.

First Alert Weather Days for Dangerous Heat Levels: We have declared Thursday - June 29, 2023, and Friday - June 30, 2023, a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat levels across Central Alabama. We could see high temperatures climb near 100°F for both days. With increasing humidity, the heat index will easily climb into the 105°F to 115°F range.

An Excessive Heat Watch has already been issued for west Alabama including Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, and Chilton counties Thursday. It is very likely that this watch will get upgraded to a warning tomorrow. East Alabama will likely see heat levels that will warrant a heat advisory.

Heat at these levels can be very dangerous. You’ll want to limit outdoor activities. If you have to work outside, you’ll need to stay hydrated and take several breaks. Make sure you wear light colored clothing. Darker colors absorb the sunshine and therefore heat you up faster. Never leave pets or children in the car, and you’ll want to make sure you walk your dog on grassy surfaces. Pavement/asphalt can be super hot and possibly burn your dog’s paws.

The heat will likely continue into Saturday with highs approaching 100°F with a heat index around 105°F-110°F.

Increasing Storm Chances: Rain chances Thursday and Friday will end up isolated at 20 to 30 percent. Any storm that forms could become severe thanks to all of the heat building in the day. Determining when and where storms will form Thursday through Saturday remains low. It all depends on when the ridge of heat breaks down allowing rain and storm chances to develop.

We will likely see higher rain chances next Sunday and continuing into next week. We have increased our rain chances around 50 percent with scattered showers and storms next week. Higher rain chances and increasing cloud cover should lower our temperatures by Sunday and into early next week with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. It’ll remain very muggy next week. We will likely see heat index values around 100°F to 105°F next Sunday and Monday.

