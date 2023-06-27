LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

$500K in grants to help students reach career goals

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Possible hosted a big announcement to help break down barriers to prosperity across the state of Alabama.

Los Angeles based ECMC Foundation is investing $500,000 to help make sure students in underserved communities reach their career goals. The money will go to grants for eight Historically Black or Predominantly Black Community Colleges, known now as the great eight.

Dr. Neil Scott, the Chancellor of Alabama’s Community College System says those colleges are seeing a lot of growth.

“We’re just very excited that more and more students, more and more people across the state are finding what the educational opportunities are. In fact, that’s one of the biggest barriers to prosperity is just find out the resources that are out there,” said Dr. Scott.

In Alabama, just over 45% of people have a degree or valuable certification beyond their high school diploma.

The executive director of Alabama Possible says improving those numbers for career success among underserved populations will help to break generational cycles of poverty.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
Two teenagers struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Two individuals shot, transported to UAB in Birmingham shooting
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.; Another round of strong to severe storms possible mostly targeting counties west of I-65
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

$500K in grants to help students reach career goals
$500K in grants to help students reach career goals
Two killed in Green County head-on collision
Two killed in Greene County head-on collision
Birmingham Monopoly
Birmingham Monopoly
trash can
Thousands in Anniston with past-due trash pickup payments; could lose service in August