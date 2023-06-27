$500K in grants to help students reach career goals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Possible hosted a big announcement to help break down barriers to prosperity across the state of Alabama.

Los Angeles based ECMC Foundation is investing $500,000 to help make sure students in underserved communities reach their career goals. The money will go to grants for eight Historically Black or Predominantly Black Community Colleges, known now as the great eight.

Dr. Neil Scott, the Chancellor of Alabama’s Community College System says those colleges are seeing a lot of growth.

“We’re just very excited that more and more students, more and more people across the state are finding what the educational opportunities are. In fact, that’s one of the biggest barriers to prosperity is just find out the resources that are out there,” said Dr. Scott.

In Alabama, just over 45% of people have a degree or valuable certification beyond their high school diploma.

The executive director of Alabama Possible says improving those numbers for career success among underserved populations will help to break generational cycles of poverty.

