First Alert Weather: Possibility of morning showers, severe thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are possible across much of Central Alabama today. The threat may include several areas of storms from late this morning into the evening. Threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning strikes and locally heavy rainfall.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on Monday during the afternoon mainly in areas to the south and east. Again, threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning strikes and locally heavy rainfall. Heat index values will approach 105-degrees tomorrow afternoon mainly in South Alabama. A better chance for widespread and more excessive heat arrives Thursday and Friday afternoons with Heat Index Values possibly above 105-degrees.

The atmosphere today will become increasingly unstable with the greater instability beginning in areas to the north and west, then spreading east during the afternoon. An approaching area of low pressure coupled with day time heating will aid in the development for organized severe storms. An additional disturbance may move into the area tonight and with some lingering instability additional severe storms may develop. The potential for storms could linger through Sunday night before the storms move south of the area early tomorrow morning.

The front will remain across the Tennessee Valley tomorrow morning and continue moving slowly south. With a northwesterly flow showers and storms may develop across the area again Monday particularly during the hours of maximum heating which will aid in the instability and the redevelopment of more storms. The possibility for more strong storms tomorrow could be limited by the storm development today and tonight.

The front is expected to move closer to the Coast Tuesday and Wednesday leaving only a few afternoon showers and storms. Then a large dome of high pressure will build into the region driving temperatures above 95-degrees although the somewhat drier air behind the front may limit Heat Index Values. Still, hot conditions will continue through the end of the week, but dew points will likely be above 70-degrees area with which could bring the Heat Index Values into the 105-110 degree range during the afternoon and early evening Thursday and Friday and a Heat Advisory may be issued for both days.

There is also the potential for a few storm areas to develop over The Southeast. The main form of hazardous weather for the second half of the week is still expected from the extreme heat at this time.

Finally, in The Tropics, Bret has dissipated and is no longer a Tropical Storm while Tropical Storm Cindy is moving into an environment less favorable for development in The Atlantic and is expected to continue weakening over the next several days.

