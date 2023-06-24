LawCall
First Alert Weather: High temperatures, chance for storms later this week

Out the door forecast
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Heat index values will warm to 103 to 106-degrees Sunday and Monday afternoon for locations west of I-65. Thursday afternoon, Heat Index Values could warm above 105-degrees for a greater portion of the area, still primarily west of I-65.

Today looks to be one of driest days of the past several weeks. However, even with the dry conditions temperatures will begin to climb as an area of high pressure builds into the region from The West. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90-95-degree range this afternoon but with relatively low dew points, Heat Index Values will remain below triple digits, but begin rising for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

Car vs. air temperature
UV index forecast
Weekend winds will be from the south but early next week another northwesterly wind flow will develop, bring back the chance for storms followed by another building ridge of high pressure over the area.

Muggy meter
Be aware of the rising Heat Index Values which will be above 100-degrees from tomorrow through Monday with more high Heat Index Values expected by Thursday and Heat Advisories may be necessary for the second half of next week. In fact, actual air temperatures will likely top 95-degrees next Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile in The Tropics, The National Hurricane Center says, wind shear continues to weaken Tropical Storm Bret and the system is forecast to degenerate into an area of low pressure or tropical wave over the next 24-36 hours.

Tropical Storm Cindy is moving west/northwest and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days and the storm is expected to weaken over the next several days.

