First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny with a stray shower in east Alabama Friday

The good news is that we are starting the day with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures. Most locations are in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be completely ruled out this morning, but I don’t expect widespread dense fog to develop across the state.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows the cutoff low responsible for our rain chances this week finally lifting off to the east. Rainy conditions continue for parts of Florida and the Carolinas, but we are enjoying a mostly clear sky.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

We should see plenty of sunshine today. It’ll end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times throughout the day. We’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for a stray shower or storm mainly in east Alabama. Most of us will end up rain-free. Temperatures this afternoon will climb closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we’ll likely remain dry with temperatures cooling down into the upper 70s by 7 p.m.

Hot and Mostly Dry Saturday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. Saturday is shaping up to be our driest day of the weekend. We are expecting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the lower 90s. It’s going to be a hot afternoon with only a stray shower possible. Most of our short-range models keep us dry. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors over the weekend. Humidity will be around, but it won’t be super muggy. Heat index values may climb into the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon.

Weekend at the Lake (WBRC)

Storms Possible Sunday: Humidity levels will likely increase Saturday night into Sunday. It’ll make the heat index climb higher and also help increase our chances to see showers and storms.

We’ll likely start Sunday morning off warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are now introducing a chance for a few showers or storms in west Alabama Sunday morning as a weak disturbance pushes in from the north. We could see additional showers and storms develop on Sunday afternoon and especially towards the evening hours. I’ve increased our rain chance to 40 percent with highs in the lower 90s.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for North Alabama Sunday. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats. Storms that form Sunday into Monday will also be able to produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Just make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Scattered Storms Monday: We’ll likely have a chance for stormy weather to continue Sunday night into Monday morning. A few storms could be strong or severe. Models are backing off on the coverage of showers and storms Monday, so I’ve lowered the rain chance to 50 percent. We’ll likely see showers and storms early in the day with a few more storms possible late in the afternoon and evening hours. It’ll remain hot and very muggy with highs in the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the triple digits. The good news is that this stormy pattern will move to our south allowing us to dry out by Monday night.

Hot and Muggy Next Week: We will likely see a small break from the stormy weather by the middle of next week. A ridge of high pressure will likely build in giving us sunshine and hot temperatures. We could see highs in the low to mid 90s next Tuesday through Friday. It will not surprise me if we see upper 90s in far west Alabama by next Thursday and Friday. We’ll likely stay mostly dry for the middle of next week, but we can’t rule out a few storms by next Thursday and Friday. The first weekend of July could start out stormy across Central Alabama, but a lot of things can change between now and then.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Bret is producing showers and gusty winds across the Windward Islands this morning. It has emerged into the eastern Caribbean where wind shear is now impacting the core of the storm. Bret is looking disorganized, and winds have lowered to 60 mph. It is very likely that Bret will continue to struggle over the next 48 hours as it pushes to the west. The National Hurricane Center has Bret dissipating in the Central Caribbean Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Bret (WBRC)

Tropical Depression Four has been upgraded to become Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy has sustained winds up to 45 mph and is moving off to the west-northwest at 15 mph. Cindy has a better structure with sustained storms developing along the center of the storm. Cindy could intensify over the next 48 hours, but it is not forecast to become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Cindy (WBRC)

It will likely steer to the northwest and stay away from Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Cindy encountering volatile conditions that will likely weaken and disrupt the storm early next week. They are forecasting Cindy to weaken early next week and possibly dissipate by Tuesday night.

