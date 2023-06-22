First Alert Weather: Widely scattered showers Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday!

We are starting out the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots this morning, but the overall visibility is looking decent.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy. Most of the rain is located in northeast Alabama and into parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. It is all associated with an upper-level low spinning away across the Southeast. This low will weaken and slowly move out of here over the next 24 hours. In the meantime, we will continue to see widely scattered showers develop on the backside of the low today.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

We are looking at a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with a 40 percent chance for showers. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but strong and severe storms are not expected.

High temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s with northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower with temperatures cooling off into the mid to upper 70s by 7 to 8 p.m.

Mostly Dry Friday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off partly cloudy and dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a nice afternoon. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with only a 10 to 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. The best chance for rain will likely remain in east Alabama. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Hot Weekend: As the upper-level low moves away from us, an area of high pressure will build in from the west. It is the same area of high pressure that is producing extreme heat in parts of Texas and Mexico. We will likely see morning lows drop into the mid-to-upper 60s with highs in the lower 90s.

It’ll end up a little muggy Saturday, but we are forecasting higher humidity levels Sunday afternoon. The heat index could climb in the triple digits Sunday and Monday. Saturday is shaping up to be dry, but we can’t rule out a few storms in west Alabama Sunday. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors.

Next Big Thing: Long-range models continue to show a cluster of storms forming to our north and shifting into the Southeast Sunday into Monday. Determining the timing and location of these storms remains difficult this far out in time.

We will hold on to a chance for storms Sunday night into Monday. Storms that develop could become strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Once the storms push through the Southeast, we will likely see drier conditions develop for the middle and end of next week.

First Alert Feels Like (WBRC)

After Monday, we will likely remain dry and hot. Temperatures next week could climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Bret and now newly formed Tropical Depression Four. The Hurricane Hunters flew into Bret overnight and found a stronger storm with sustained winds up to 70 mph. Bret’s overall structure continues to fluctuate indicating conditions aren’t super favorable for development.

Tropical Storm Bret (WBRC)

Hurricane Watches have been issued for St. Lucia as it moves due west. The forecast has this system maintaining its strength over the next 12 hours and eventually weakening as it moves into the Caribbean. It will likely produce strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possible flooding in parts of the Lesser Antilles. The storm will likely weaken and fall apart as wind shear increases in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Tropical Depression Four has formed just east of Tropical Storm Bret. Winds are sustained at 35 mph as it moves to the west at 10 to 15 mph. If winds increase to 40 mph, it will be named Cindy.

Tropical Depression Four (WBRC)

Tropical Depression Four is forecast to strengthen into a 60 mph tropical storm over the weekend. It will likely curve just north of the Lesser Antilles and remain north of Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. As it curves northwards, it will likely encounter slightly cooler water and increasing wind shear which should help to weaken the storm. The depression isn’t expected to impact the Southeast at this time.

