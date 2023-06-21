First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday and the first day of summer!

The summer solstice officially occurs this morning at 9:57 a.m. CDT. We get to enjoy some of the longest daylight of the year. We will start to see earlier sunsets and later sunrises from here on out. Sunset tonight occurs at 8 p.m.

Rain Coverage (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with some widely scattered showers. Most of the showers are in parts of east Alabama. I’m not expecting severe storms today. The rain will be similar to yesterday with pockets of downpours and maybe some lightning.

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with below average temperatures. Highs are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will likely come from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

The Next 24 - Wed 5 p.m. (WBRC)

I would recommend grabbing the umbrella today. We have a 60 percent chance for off and on scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today. The greatest chance to see rain will likely occur along and east of Interstate 65 and north of Interstate 20/59. If you have any evening plans, we will hold on to a 30 percent chance for showers at 7 p.m. with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s.

Scattered Showers Possible Thursday: The upper-level low spinning away across the Southeast will finally weaken and lift to the northeast tomorrow. We will hold on to a 30 to 40 percent chance for scattered showers and a few storms Thursday afternoon. I think east Alabama will have the greatest chance to see showers tomorrow. Areas farther west will likely end up drier.

We should start tomorrow morning off in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will likely remain below average tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s with northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. It would not surprise me if a few spots only warm into the upper 70s in parts of northeast Alabama tomorrow.

Drying Out Friday: The upper-level low will likely move out as a ridge of high pressure moves into Central Alabama Friday. What does that mean? It means rain chances will lower and temperatures will begin to warm up! We’ll likely start Friday morning off in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. I think we’ll end up partly cloudy Friday afternoon with only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s Friday afternoon.

Hot Weekend: The first weekend of summer will definitely feel like summer! We are forecasting morning temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday will likely end up dry with only a 10 percent chance for a stray shower or storm. Sunday’s rain chance will likely remain low at 20 percent in the afternoon hours.

Sunday could end up hotter than Saturday. Slightly drier air should filter into Central Alabama over the weekend, so the heat index won’t be a huge factor for us. It’ll remain a little muggy, but it won’t be super uncomfortable. Just stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance to see scattered showers and storms will likely occur Monday. The timing and intensity of the storms remains a big question this far out in time. Long-range weather models hint that the ridge will weaken allowing a disturbance to develop to our north and sweep into the Southeast. Guidance is showing stormy weather moving in Sunday night into Monday morning. There’s a chance that the storms that move into our area early next week could become strong or severe with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats. Once these storms move through, we will likely end up mostly dry for the middle of next week with highs in the lower 90s and morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Bret continues to spin away in the Central Atlantic this morning. Bret has strengthened with 60 mph winds. It is moving off to the west at 16 mph. The latest guidance keeps Bret as a tropical storm as it approaches the Windward Islands. Bret will likely weaken and dissipate as it pushes into the western Caribbean over the weekend. Conditions appear unfavorable for this system to survive. Bret only has a tiny window to intensify before it encounters increasing wind shear that will slowly tear it apart.

Tropical Storm Bret (WBRC)

We also continue to watch a tropical disturbance that’s spinning away just east of Tropical Storm Bret. This disturbance had difficulty developing yesterday thanks to shear disrupting the system. The National Hurricane Center continues to show a high chance for this system to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next two days. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane list is Cindy. Most of our long-range models keep this system out in the Atlantic and away from the United States.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

