First Alert Weather: Scattered afternoon showers and storms Tuesday

We are starting out the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Talladega counties until 10 a.m. Areas in the advisory could see visibility less than a quarter of a mile or less.

Most of Central Alabama is experiencing a mostly clear sky with decent visibility this morning. The good news is that we are dry on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. We are watching an upper-level low that is spinning across the eastern United States. It is stalled across the area and will likely help to spin-up some random scattered showers and storms for us over the next two to three days.

The Next 24 - Tue 5 p.m. (WBRC)

We are looking at high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s this afternoon with northwest winds at five to ten mph. We have a 50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms today. I think the greatest chance to see rain will remain east Interstate 65 and along Interstate 20/59. I can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm today, but the threat appears smaller compared to last week. The main threats today will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. If you have any evening plans, we could see a few thundershowers with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s at 7 p.m.

Next Big Thing: Our greatest chance to see scattered showers and storms will likely occur tomorrow as an upper-level low inches closer to Alabama. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow morning with a chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper 60s with highs only climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will likely see below average temperatures thanks to cloudy conditions and a greater chance to see scattered showers and storms. I have a 70 percent chance for rain tomorrow. Severe weather isn’t expected tomorrow, but we can never rule out a strong storm or two. Winds will likely come from the northeast tomorrow at five to ten mph.

Scattered Storms Continue Thursday: The upper-level low will continue to spin away across the Southeast Thursday giving us another round of scattered showers and storms. I can’t promise that everyone will see rain each day this week. Some spots could see a few rounds of showers and storms while others remain dry.

Thursday looks to be our last best chance to see rain before we head into the weekend. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will remain higher in east Alabama vs west Alabama.

Rainfall Potential: We are forecasting one to two inches of rainfall for Central Alabama over the next five days.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

West Alabama could end up a little drier with rainfall totals less than a half inch. Areas east of Interstate 65 will likely pick up the highest rainfall totals. It wouldn’t surprise me if some spots pick up more than two inches of rain. The flood threat appears low in this setup, but we can never rule out isolated flash flooding in spots.

Mostly Dry Weekend: A drier and calmer weather pattern is expected as we approach the weekend. Friday is trending drier with only a 30 percent chance for a few showers or storms. The best coverage for rain Friday will likely occur in the northern third of Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s.

First Alert Rain Coverage (WBRC)

The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry with only a 20 to 30 percent chance for isolated showers or storms. Each day will end up partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels won’t be too bad over the weekend, but it could increase late Sunday into Monday as another system pushes into the state giving us a decent chance for rain and storms next Monday.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Central Atlantic yesterday. It is the farthest east where a tropical storm has formed in the tropical Atlantic this early in the calendar year. It is very unusual to see tropical systems form this deep in the Atlantic in the middle of June. Normally tropical systems form in the Gulf, off the Southeast coast, or in the Caribbean in June.

Winds are sustained at 40 mph as of 5 a.m., but it is forecast to strengthen over the next 48 hours as conditions remain favorable for intensification. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Bret to become our first hurricane of the season as it inches closer to the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Bret (WBRC)

The forecast has Bret moving due to west and eventually impacting the eastern Caribbean by Friday and Saturday. Once Bret moves into the Caribbean, upper-level conditions appear unfavorable which should weaken the storm. We will have to watch Bret, but there’s no sign as of now that it will impact the United States.

We are also watching another tropical wave behind Tropical Storm Bret. It has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. Our global weather models also indicate that this system could become our next named storm as it moves across the Atlantic. We will also have to monitor this system, but I don’t see any immediate concerns that this tropical wave will impact the United States.

We will watch both systems and keep you updated on the forecast throughout the week.

