First Alert Weather: Possibility for severe storms through Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Early morning fog development has been limited to South Alabama but severe thunderstorms are possible early Sunday through Sunday night for much of Central Alabama. Multiple waves of thunderstorms are possible. Threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall could produce flooding. A few severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama Monday. Threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall could produce flooding. River flooding is forecast to begin today along the Sucarnoochee River near Livingston and continue through Friday.

Several waves of potentially severe storms are still possible through the remainder of the weekend with the greatest threat to the south and west. After the first wave of storms passes through the area another is expected with the greater threat coming during the hours of maximum afternoon heating with the potential for even stronger storms through the afternoon.

Finally an even stronger system is expected to move across the region tonight with instability very high producing the potential for more severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats through the remainder of the weekend.

A shift in the weather pattern will begin tomorrow with winds becoming more northwesterly as the next disturbance stalls to the north. The parameters may again be conducive to severe storms leaving a Marginal Risk for the entire area. The rain coverage will likely be greater tomorrow in East Alabama, again with the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

