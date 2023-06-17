First Alert Weather: Foggy conditions, severe storms possible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Fog may reduce visibilities to 1 mile or less at times early this morning. Later today severe storms may occur during the afternoon across the southern portion of Central Alabama. Threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail.

Severe storms are possible on Sunday and Sunday night for much of Central Alabama. Threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall could produce flooding.

Today, winds will become more northwesterly adding to the unsettled weather pattern across the area. A boundary to the south will lift north during the day. This combination will again provide support for scattered shower and thunderstorms to develop during the day with a better chance to the south as some drier air filters into North Alabama during the day. Winds will become more westerly during the day with highs generally ranging from 85-89-degrees.

As another area of low-pressure approaches tomorrow more Severe Storms are possible in the area with the greater threat in West and Southwest Alabama. Again, damaging winds and large hail are a threat through the end of the weekend. By Monday another area of low pressure will sink into the region and likely linger through much of the week ahead leaving rain and storms chances through at least Thursday.

Also, a tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle portion of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

